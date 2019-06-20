Portsmouth police issue coyote warning following several pet deaths

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Portsmouth residents are being urged to keep a watch over their pets following several reported coyote attacks over the past several weeks.

Portsmouth police posted to the department’s official Facebook page on Wednesday listing the neighborhoods of concern: from Prospect Farm Road south to McCorrie Lane, which also spans east to the Sakonnet River.

The department said it is working with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to address the issue.

The Portsmouth Police would like to warn Portsmouth residents of coyotes that have been responsible for the deaths of… Posted by Portsmouth Police RI on Wednesday, June 19, 2019

They urged residents to remain especially vigilant when letting pets outside or walking them.

Residents are also advised to eliminate food sources such as garbage and pet food on their property.