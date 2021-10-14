Portsmouth police, fire phone lines will be down from 10 am to noon

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Due to utility work, the general phone lines for the Portsmouth Police and Fire departments will be down for a portion of Thursday morning.

The outage will happen between 10 a.m. and noon, according to police.

Anyone experiencing an emergency should call 911, police said, and general reports can be submitted using the online reporting portal.

The town’s Department of Public Works will also be affected by the outage and can be reached by email at publicworks@portsmouthri.com.

Police said the outage isn’t expected to last more than two hours.