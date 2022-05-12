PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has fined the owner of a Portsmouth boatyard after a large fire destroyed a yacht and sailboat that were docked there late last year.

OSHA began investigating The Talaria Company LLC DBA Hinckley Yacht Services immediately following the fire, which injured one worker and caused millions of dollars in damage.

Hinckley Yacht Services was initially ordered to pay $56,181, but that was amended to $31,350 after a settlement was reached, according to the informal agreement obtained by 12 News.

OSHA confirmed to 12 News that that company has since paid that fine in full.

The company was fined after OSHA uncovered five violations, four of which were considered “serious.”

Those violations included not reviewing the company’s emergency action plan with all employees, not taking precautions when flammable vapors were present and an excess of weeds, trash and other combustible materials throughout the work environment.

The company also didn’t provide medical evaluations to those required to wear respirators, nor did they fit-test them to ensure the protective equipment functioned properly.

OSHA also discovered the employees weren’t properly trained on how to handle the hazardous chemicals they were working with prior to the fire.

12 News has reached out to Hinckley Yacht Services regarding the fines and citations but has not yet heard back.