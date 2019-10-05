Portsmouth man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

East Bay

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Portsmouth man was seriously injured after a motorcycle accident Friday night.

Police were called to East Main Road near Sylvania Road just before 11 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found the motorcycle driver, a 33-year-old man, struck the back of a truck that was stopped in the road, waiting to make a turn.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Police closed part of the road for a couple of hours as an accident reconstruction team was called to the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

DONATE NOW: Hurricane Dorian Relief

Don't Miss

Don't Miss Community Events

More Community

Target 12

Live Cams