Portsmouth man seriously injured in motorcycle accident

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Portsmouth man was seriously injured after a motorcycle accident Friday night.

Police were called to East Main Road near Sylvania Road just before 11 p.m. for a report of a motor vehicle crash.

When they arrived, they found the motorcycle driver, a 33-year-old man, struck the back of a truck that was stopped in the road, waiting to make a turn.

He was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with serious injuries. The driver of the truck was not hurt.

Police closed part of the road for a couple of hours as an accident reconstruction team was called to the scene.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.