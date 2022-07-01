Luke Benoit (Photo: Portsmouth Police Department)

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Portsmouth police are asking for the public’s help as they work to track down a man who’s been missing for several days and may be in danger.

Luke Benoit, 31, was last seen Tuesday afternoon in the area of Boyd’s Lane after making “concerning statements” to family members, according to police.

He was wearing a gray Adidas T-shirt and gray baseball cap at the time, police said.

Benoit is a white male who stands 5-foot-6 and has a medium build, dark brown hair and beard, and forearm tattoos that say ‘Carter’ and ‘Emilia.’

Anyone with information on Benoit’s whereabouts is asked to call Portsmouth police at (401) 683-0300.