43-year-old Adam Seale of Portsmouth is missing. He was last seen on July 5th at 7am.

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Portsmouth are asking for your assistance in finding a missing person.

Adam Seale, 43, of Candy Court hasn’t been seen since 7 a.m. Friday morning.

Police tell us Seale left the home with no phone, wallet, or vehicle.

The military veteran is described as being 5’11”, weighing 205 pounds, has blue eyes, and is bald.

If you believe you have seen Seale you are asking to contact your local police or Portsmouth Police at 401-683-0300.