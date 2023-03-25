PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Portsmouth man was arrested and charged with DUI after a car accident late Friday night.

According to police, just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the area of East Main Rd. and Sea Meadow Dr. for a report of head-on crash between two vehicles.

A preliminary investigation showed that am SUV had been traveling north on East Main Rd. when it crossed the double yellow lines and hit a pick-up that was traveling in the southbound lane head-on.

The driver of the SUV, identified as 39-year-old Celio Da Silva Aleixo, of Portsmouth, showed signs of impairment at the scene and was taken into custody.

The driver of the pick-up truck, who is not being identified, suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. They were taken to Rhode Island Hospital to be treated.

Da Silva Aleixo was charged with DUI Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Refusal to Submit to a Chemical Test.

He was arraigned and released on $5,000 surety bail and is expected back in court next week.

The crash remains under investigation by the Portsmouth Police Detective Division and the Portsmouth Police Accident Reconstruction Unit.