Portsmouth lifts outdoor water restrictions

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — The Portsmouth Water and Fire District lifted its odd-even water conservation restrictions on Monday.

The district implemented the water ban for outside water use on Aug. 21.

Chairman of the Administrative Board Philip Driscoll explained the mandatory restrictions were lifted because the water demand has returned to normal levels due to the cooler temperatures.

He said the conservation efforts were successful in helping to reduce water demand during the dry weather.

Driscoll thanked district customers for cooperating, but recommended they continue to practice water conservation.