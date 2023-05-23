PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police continue to investigate a homicide that occurred Monday night at a Portsmouth home.

Jacob Morrill, 24, has been charged with murder and is set to be arraigned Tuesday morning.

Officers were seen surrounding a home on West Main Road. Animal control officers were also at the scene.

Police confirmed the victim is a man, but didn’t identify him.

Target 12 learned Morrill last lived in Warren but grew up in Mansfield.

Police have called a 1 p.m. news conference to provide updates.

