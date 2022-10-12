PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Students at Portsmouth High School were sent home early as a precaution on Wednesday as officials investigated a possible gas leak.

Several staff members reported smelling a gas odor in the cafeteria and multiple people requested medical attention, according to Superintendent Tom Kenworthy. The conditions of those people are unknown at this time.

Portsmouth firefighters and Rhode Island Energy responded to check the building, and school officials initiated the early dismissal out of an abundance of caution.

Kenworthy said the building has since been deemed safe and students will return to school on Thursday.