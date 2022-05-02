PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Portsmouth firefighters are praising smoke detectors for helping a family escape a house fire Sunday night.

Crews responded to the home on Crestview Avenue around 10 p.m. and say the family woke up to the sound of the fire alarms going off.

One person was taken to the hospital to be checked out, the assistant fire chief said.

The Red Cross was called in to help those involved as the home was deemed uninhabitable.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but officials say it appears to have started in the boiler room.