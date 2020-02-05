Portsmouth cancer survivor joins Cicilline as guest at State of the Union address

WASHINGTON (WPRI) ─ It’s a tradition for members of Congress to bring a guest with them to the State of the Union address.

This year, Rep. David Cicilline invited Portsmouth teen and cancer survivor Carrigan Nelson.

Nelson, who was diagnosed last year with a rare form of brain cancer, said because of the Affordable Care Act, she was able to receive health insurance that covered her costly cancer treatments and surgeries.

“During my last couple of months of treatment, my mom ended up losing her job because she wasn’t covered under the Family Medical Leave Act,” Nelson said. “Cancer can get extremely expensive, so it was really scary for a while.”

Nelson said they turned to Cicilline for help who assisted them with enrolling in the state’s health insurance exchange program.

“The President of the United States and the Republicans in the Congress are involved in a lawsuit right now to try to have the entire Affordable Care Act declared unconstitutional, which would result in 130 million Americans, like Carrigan, who have pre-existing conditions, it would result in them losing their health insurance coverage,” Cicilline said.

Cicilline said he’s using Nelson’s story as an example of how the ACA is working to provide health insurance for individuals who need it, including those with pre-existing conditions.

“I don’t know where I would be without [ACA]. I wouldn’t have insurance, I don’t know if I would have been able to have my surgeries that removed my tumor,” Nelson said.