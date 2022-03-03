NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A 20-foot stretch of the Cliff Walk in Newport collapsed early Wednesday afternoon.

The collapse occurred just north of Ochre Court between Webster Street and Narragansett Avenue, according to Salve Regina University.

The university said no one was in the area at the time and no injuries have been reported.

The city of Newport has closed off that portion of the Cliff Walk as it is a hazard to the public.

City officials are urging the public to avoid the Cliff Walk until further inspections are completed and the area is deemed safe.