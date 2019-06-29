Police: Woman intentionally drove vehicle into reservoir with children inside

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Portsmouth police have arrested a woman after they said she intentionally drove her van into the Lawton Valley Reservoir with her three children inside.

Police responded to the reservoir around 3 p.m. for a report of a vehicle submerged in the water.

When they arrived, they found that the driver, Amanda Nappi, 30, of Milford, Mass., was able to get through the embankment and intentionally drove into the water.

Her three young children were also in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

All four were not seriously injured and were taken to the hospital as a precaution.

After being released from the hospital, Nappi was taken into custody on three counts of cruelty to or neglect of child.

Her children were later turned over to Massachusetts Department of Children and Families.

Nappi was arraigned by a Justice of the Peace and is being held at the Women’s Adult Correctional Institution in Cranston.

She is expected back in court at a later time.