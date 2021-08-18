Police: Woman drove 105 mph on bridge with toddler in car

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Newport woman is facing charges after police say she was observed traveling 105 miles per hour while her 18-month-old child was in the vehicle.

Brittney Fowlkes, 28, was arrested after she was seen speeding over the Sakonnet River Bridge shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, according to Portsmouth police.

The posted speed limit there is 50 mph, and police said her driving was a danger to the public.

Police noted that Fowlkes was stopped on Sunday and received a warning for speeding in the same area.