MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A man is facing charges after assaulting his mother over the weekend, according to Middletown police.

Officers responding to the area of Green End and Honeyman avenues around 6:15 p.m. found a woman lying on the ground bleeding heavily.

Police say they also found a man, identified as 25-year-old Houshang Azimi, with blood on his hands, arms and shorts.

An investigation revealed that the 61-year-old woman was driving with Azimi, her son, when he began assaulting her. She then pulled off the road and got out of the car to get away from him but he chased after her, police added.

Witnesses say they saw the woman laying on the ground while Azimi was punching and kicking her.

She was transported to Rhode Island Hospital where she is in critical but stable condition.

Azimi was arrested and charged with felony domestic assault on a person over 60.

Police say a Justice of the Peace arraigned him, and he is being held at the Adult Correctional Institution on bail of $150,000 with surety.