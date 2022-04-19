WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warren teenager is facing a number of charges after investigators discovered he was selling vape cartridges and marijuana to high school students, according to the Bristol Police Department.

Dakota Rioux, 18, was arrested Tuesday morning after detectives searched his Market Street home.

Courtesy: Bristol Police Department

The investigation began last fall when police said the school resource officer at Mount Hope High School received reports that students were using vaping devices containing THC.

Police said detectives eventually identified Rioux as the supplier of these THC Glo vape cartridges, as well as other marijuana products, “for distribution and use during school hours.”

While searching Rioux’s home, detectives found more than 2 pounds of usable marijuana, approximately 500 THC Glo vape cartridges, marijuana in various edible forms, roughly $45,000 cash and a ghost gun.

Rioux is facing numerous charges as a result of the investigation, including possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of a firearm with no serial number and maintaining a public nuisance.

“This is a significant arrest that directly impacts the safety and health of the students and staff at Mount Hope High School and the communities of Bristol and Warren,” Bristol Police Chief Kevin Lynch said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and other arrests may be made in the near future.

Rioux is currently being held without bail at the ACI.