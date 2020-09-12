Police: Verizon customers in Middletown may have limited 911 access

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Rhode Island State Police are warning Middletown residents and visitors that if they call 911, it may not go through.

Police learned Friday that a resident in the area of Tuckerman Avenue experienced a “busy signal” when calling 911.

Representatives from the wireless service providers confirmed the calls were made, police said, but they did not make the transfer to the local cell towers.

Both Verizon and Comtech are working to diagnose and fix the issue.

In the meantime, police warned that Middletown residents who are in the general vicinity east of First Beach may not be able to call 911.

In order to receive assistance, police said to call the Middletown Police Department’s emergency line at (401) 846-1104 or the Middletown Fire Department’s emergency line at (401) 847-3636.

