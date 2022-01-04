Police: Uber driver charged with DUI while bringing 2 people home on New Year’s Day

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An Uber driver was arrested New Year’s Day after he was caught driving drunk with two people in his car, according to police.

Police said Carlos Cordova, 41, of Warwick, was pulled over in Tiverton around 3 a.m. Saturday when an officer noticed he was driving erratically down Route 24.

Cordova told the officer he was an Uber driver and that he was bringing his two passengers home.

Upon smelling alcohol while speaking to Cordova, police said the officer requested he complete a series of field sobriety tests.

Police said Cordova stumbled while getting out of his car and didn’t pass any of those tests. Cordova was taken into custody after providing a breath sample that revealed his BAC was .228.

Cordova’s passengers “expressed their gratitude” to the responding officers for pulling him over, according to police. The two passengers were then brought home by police.

Cordova has been charged with driving under the influence of liquor and refusal to submit a chemical test, among other traffic violations. He was released on $1,000 surety bail and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.