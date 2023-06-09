BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Bristol are asking the public for help locating the person who stole various tools from a local landscaping company.

Police say on June 3, a light-colored Lexus with black and silver five-spoke rims pulled into the business around 9:30 p.m. with its lights off.

A large trailer was broken into and two Husqvarna chainsaws, three Stihl combo trimmer kits, three Stihl backpack blowers, two Stihl hedge trimmer attachments, a Stihl demo saw, and two Little Wonder hedge trimmers were taken.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bristol police at (401) 253-7766 or the anonymous tip line at (401) 254-2229.