Police: Tiverton officer forged town treasurer’s signature 30 times

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Tiverton police officer was taken into custody Wednesday after it was discovered he forged the signature of the town’s treasurer 30 times, according to RI State Police.

Police said William Munroe, 56, of Fall River, forged the treasurer’s signature on 30 disbursement forms submitted between 2013-2019.

The Tiverton Town Treasurer’s office filed a forgery complaint back in May after struggling to process Munroe’s payroll deduction, which was being contributed to a Public Employee Deferred Compensation plan.

Following an investigation, police learned the treasurer’s office did not sign nor authorize 30 of the disbursement forms submitted by Munroe. Police said the forged signatures allowed Munroe to withdraw $53,900 from his deferred compensation plan.

Tiverton Police Chief Patrick Jones tells Eyewitness News Munroe is a 27-year member of the department and has been suspended without pay since June.

In October 2018, police learned Munroe was stealing gasoline from the town.

According to police, surveillance video showed Munroe filling up his police cruiser and a large container at a nearby gas station.

Police said Munroe would bring the container of gas to his personal vehicle in the department’s parking lot and pour it into the gas tank. Munroe was charged with 14 counts of larceny and pleaded no contest last month.

Munroe faces 30 counts of forgery. He was arraigned Wednesday and released on $10,000 personal recognizance. His next court date is scheduled for Aug. 13.