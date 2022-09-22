MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating several reports of someone leaving without paying their bill at numerous restaurants throughout Middletown over the past week.

Investigators believe the person has “been frequenting local hotels and restaurants throughout Aquidneck Island.”

Police have identified a person of interest and are trying to determine whether any other restaurants have experienced similar incidents.

Any business who has recently had a guest walk out without paying is urged to contact Middletown Police Department Detective Adam Tobias at 401-846-1144 ext. 7009.