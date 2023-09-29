TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police arrested a New Bedford man who was reportedly caught inside his car with a 15-year-old girl Thursday night.

Officers responded to State Avenue just before 8 p.m. following reports of a suspicious car parked on the side of the road with the windows “fogged up,” according to police.

While approaching the vehicle, the officers noticed a man sitting in the driver’s seat and a female in the passenger’s seat. Police said the man’s seat was fully reclined.

The man, identified by police as 23-year-old Edwin Perez, and the girl provided the officers with conflicting statements regarding her age and why they were parked along State Avenue.

Perez, who police said is a registered sex offender in Massachusetts, was taken into custody upon learning that the teenager was with Perez without her parent’s knowledge or consent.

The officers also took the teenager in for questioning, and as a result charged Perez with third-degree sexual assault and indecent solicitation of a child. Perez is currently being held on $100,000 surety bail.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to contact Officer Nicholas Jamrog at njamrog@tivertonpoliceri.com.