TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton police are seeking the public’s help as they investigate a hit-and-run crash that left a man with serious injuries.

The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. Sunday in the area of 501 Bulgarmarsh Road. Police say they arrived on scene to find a 32-year-old man lying unresponsive on the side of the roadway. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Investigators believe the crash was the result of a road rage incident between the suspect and victim. Witnesses told police the victim pulled over and got out of his car after he was being followed by a dark-colored SUV. It was then, according to police, that the suspect stopped the SUV, backed up, and accelerated at the victim.

Police said the victim was hit by the SUV and dragged about 50 feet, then run over as the suspect drove off.

On Monday, police released surveillance video of the suspect vehicle, saying it appears to be a dark-colored Acura MDX.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call Tiverton police at (401) 625-6717.