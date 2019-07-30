Police seek information on Wampanoag Trail crash

BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Barrington are investigating a crash that caused serious injuries and knocked out power to a section of town Tuesday morning.

The crash took place just before 8:30 a.m. on the southbound side of the Wampanoag Trail (Route 114) near the East Providence town line. At least one utility pole snapped while others were left leaning, with wires down on the road.

Area homes were without power for about two hours as a result but it’s since been restored, according to National Grid.

All lanes of travel were shut down for about three hours.

Police did not say how many people were hurt, nor did they comment on the nature of the injuries caused by the crash.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or may have information on it is asked to call the department’s confidential tip line at (401) 437-3933.