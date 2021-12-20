Police searching for vandals who damaged Old Colony railway cars

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are looking for those responsible for vandalizing railway cars on Aquidneck Island.

Volunteers who maintain the Old Colony and Newport Railway discovered the vandalism last Monday, according to founding member Jack Doyle.

Doyle tells 12 News the vandals targeted three railway cars: a locomotive, coach car and parlor car.

“There was a lot of graffiti, broken windows, item smashed about,” Doyle said. “There was vintage sink in the bathroom that was smashed up.”

Doyle said while vandals have targeted their trains in the past, they’ve never been damaged this significantly.

The trains, now used for charter work, were primarily active from 1979 to 2015.

Police believe it’s likely a group of juveniles who are responsible for the vandalism.

Anyone who believes they can identify the vandals is urged to contact the Middletown Police Department by calling (401) 846-1144.