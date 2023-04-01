TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Tiverton police are asking for the public’s help as they work to locate a missing 16-year-old girl.

Avah Victoria Flowers was last seen Friday evening and police believe she may be in danger. She could be in the area of Newport, Portsmouth or Middletown, police said.

Flowers stands 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighs around 155 pounds and has brown eyes and long brown hair with blonde highlights, according to police. She was last seen wearing a tan “crop top” sweatshirt and camouflage sweatpants.

Anyone with information should contact (401) 625-6717. Anyone who believes they saw Flowers should call 911.