JAMESTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Jamestown Police Department is asking for help finding a 75-year-old man.

The man was last seen at 5:30 a.m. Monday in the Village area of Jamestown, according to the department’s Facebook page.

He may be driving a silver 2009 Subaru Forester with the R.I. registration plate 934-696, officials added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Jamestown Police at (401) 423-1212.