Police searching for 2 men involved in deadly stabbing at Newport house party

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Police are searching for two men accused of stabbing a Little Compton man to death at a house party in Newport last weekend.

Officers were called to a home on Thames Street early Sunday morning for reports of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found Maximus Julian, 22, suffering from a stab wound to his neck, Amaral said.

Maximus was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday. Amaral said a second victim was also stabbed in the leg, however, he has since been treated and released.

Amaral said the stabbing stemmed from a fight that turned physical at a house party. The Thames Street home where the assault took place is listed online as a high-end vacation rental.

Police have obtained an arrest warrant for two people believed to be involved in the assault. Detectives believe Tyrese Poulsen, 18, is the man who stabbed Maximus, and plan on charging him with murder.

Amaral said they’re also looking for a second man, Jamaal Reid, 19, who will be charged with harboring a criminal and disorderly conduct.

Maximus’ father, Diego Julian, tells 12 News his son was finishing up his last semester as a student at the University of Rhode Island.

“It’s going to be a much darker place without my son shining,” Diego said.

Diego said Maximus loved to fish and for him, being out on the water was like being at home.

His message to the man who killed Maximus is clear.

“If he could comprehend what he took from this world … you wouldn’t have to tell him nothing, because he would know what an evil thing he did,” Diego said.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective Joe Lavallee by calling (401) 845-5763 or emailing jlavallee@cityofnewport.com.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Julian family pay for Maximus’ funeral expenses.