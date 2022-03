PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warren man was arrested Monday following a month-long investigation into the trafficking of fentanyl and methamphetamine, according to police.

Bryan Machado, 37, has been charged with five counts of manufacturing/possession and delivery of fentanyl and methamphetamine.

Police said the investigation revealed Machado was distributing fentanyl and methamphetamine throughout the Portsmouth area.