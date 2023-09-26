MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The owner of a Middletown doughnut shop accused of sexual assault is facing additional charges, according to Rhode Island State Police.

Valdemar Leite, who owns Ma’s Donuts, was arrested Tuesday and charged with four counts of second-degree sexual assault.

Investigators believe Leite, 54, sexually assaulted two female employees at his business in separate incidents over the last three years.

The charges come nearly one month after Leite was charged with first-degree and second-degree sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a third victim in Portsmouth last year.

Leite has been released on $20,000 surety bail pending his next court date, which is scheduled for Jan. 10, 2024.

The investigation into the allegations is ongoing. Anyone with additional information regarding Leite is asked to contact the Rhode Island State Police Special Victims Unit at (401) 764-5549.