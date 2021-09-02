Police: Warren’s longtime assistant fire chief among 2 killed in pair of shootings

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police in Warren are investigating after two people, including the town’s assistant fire chief, were killed Thursday afternoon in a pair of shootings.

Officers were called to the Italian-American Club around 3 p.m. for reports of a shooting that occurred inside, according to Warren Police Chief Roy Borges.

Officers arrived to find two men, identified by Borges as Jason Furtado, 41, and Brian Remy, 66, suffering from gunshot wounds. Borges said Remy was pronounced dead at the scene, while Furtado was rushed to Rhode Island Hospital.

After shooting the two men, the suspect, identified by Borges as 37-year-old Michael Ouellette, left the Italian-American Club and ran off on foot.

Soon after arriving on scene, Borges said his department broadcasted a description of Ouellette to officers in the surrounding areas.

That’s when Bristol Police Chief Kevin Lynch said one of his officers heard a “popping noise” and spotted Ouellette while driving down Water Street.

As the officer pulled over and exited his vehicle, Lynch said Ouellette opened fire in his direction. The officer took cover and returned fire, until Lynch said Ouellette took off down a nearby alley.

Lynch said officers approached the alley after Ouellette stopped firing his weapon. Ouellette was found dead in the alley, however, it’s unclear at this time whether the officer who returned fire had shot him or if his injuries were self-inflicted.

Borges said Ouellette was the president of the Italian-American Club, and his motive for shooting Remy and Furtado remains under investigation.

The officer involved in the shootout, who Lynch did not identify, was not injured.

Warren Fire Chief James Sousa confirmed Remy was the assistant chief of the volunteer department, adding that he’d been a member for more than 40 years.

Dozens of firefighters lined the street outside the Italian-American Club Thursday evening to pay their respects as Remy’s body was transported from the scene.

“He was a dedicated member of the department,” Sousa said. “He had a long of history serving the citizens of Warren – day, night, storms and so on – he responded to the calls and did what was needed. He was just an all-around good person.”

Both the Warren and Bristol police departments are actively investigating the incident alongside R.I. State Police and the Attorney General’s office, per the state’s use-of-force protocol.

Borges reassured residents that this was an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the community. He also requested the community be there for the victims’ families during this difficult time.