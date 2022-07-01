NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — A well-being check in Newport took a dangerous turn after police discovered what appeared to be an explosive device inside a home.

Just after 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Newport police were dispatched to a home on Kay Street for a report of a man possibly wanting to hurt himself.

As they arrived and tried to make contact with the people inside, police said 26-year-old Ryan Chaves ran off on foot.

Officers then spoke with a woman who said there was a device that appeared to be a pipe bomb in the basement. The state bomb squad and Middletown police were called in to assist.

A gun powder-type residue was found inside the device, according to police, but through an x-ray it was determined there were no detonation parts.

The object was removed from the home, and Chaves was later located in Middletown and arrested on charges of domestic disorderly conduct and materials convertible to a bomb.

Police said the woman was not injured and there should be no cause for concern in the community.