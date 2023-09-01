MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police departments across Newport County will be cracking down on impaired driving this Labor Day weekend.

The Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Jamestown, Tiverton and Little Compton police departments, as well as the Rhode Island State Police, are ramping up patrols for the three-day weekend.

The additional patrols will begin Friday and run through Monday.

The goal of the campaign, according to the police departments, is to educate the public about the dangers of driving under the influence and reduce the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers.

The Providence Police Department is lending its Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT) Mobile Unit and drug recognition experts to the cause so officers can further evaluate drivers who are believed to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Cathy Andreozzi, founder of the Tori Lynn Andreozzi Foundation and advocate for Mothers Against Drunk Driving, warned everyone to think before they get behind the wheel.

“The things we do have a ripple effect that pulls other people into it, good or bad,” she said. “I don’t want to see another family go through what we did.”

Cathy’s daughter Tori Lynn was 12 years old when she was hit by a drunk driver back in March 2003. She survived, but was left with a severe brain injury that changed her life forever.

Tori Lynn succumbed to her injury last fall after spending weeks in hospice care. She was 31 years old.

“Be mindful about your choices, because if you make the wrong choice, it could end the opportunity to enjoy summer for the rest of your days,” Cathy said.

Police encouraged everyone who sees someone driving aggressively or erratically to call 911.