Police: Man called in bomb threat twice to Middletown grocery store

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) ─ A Middletown man was arrested Tuesday after police were able to connect him to two bomb threats made to a local grocery store back in November.

Jacob Tomkus, 19, of Middletown, is accused of calling the Stop & Shop on West Main Road twice regarding a bomb threat.

Police said the store was evacuated both days, leaving many customers and employees unnerved.

Investigators were recently able to connect Tomkus to the phone calls and arrested him on two counts of bomb threats and similar false reports.

Tomkus was arraigned Tuesday morning, where a judge set bail at $20,000 with surety.