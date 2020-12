PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a man was found dead outside of his Portsmouth home, according to Deputy Chief Maj. Michael Arnold.

Arnold said the 65-year-old man was found Wednesday morning near his Mare Terrace home.

He said the Portsmouth Police Department, along with R.I. State Police and BCI Unit, are investigating the death.

It’s unclear whether the man’s death is considered suspicious at this time.