TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who allegedly exposed himself to a female employee at a Tiverton coffee shop.

The incident took place around 5 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7, at the Sip ‘N Dip Donuts on Crandall Road, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Martin at (401) 625-6717 or dmartin@tivertonpoliceri.com.