Police: Man charged with DUI after hitting, seriously injuring bicyclists

TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — A Little Compton man is facing DUI charges after he allegedly hit two bicyclists in Tiverton Sunday night.

The man, identified as 29-year-old Stephen Medeiros, was driving on Main Road when he hit a man and a woman who were riding their bikes, according to the Tiverton Police Department.

Police said the man, 30, suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported by Medflight to Rhode Island Hospital. The woman, 35, was also transported to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Officers spoke with Medeiros, who admitted he hit the pair of bicyclists, soon after the incident, according to police.

Police said Medeiros showed signs of intoxication, and after completing a series of sobriety tests, he was taken into custody.

Medeiros is charged with two counts of DUI involving serious bodily injury (first offense) and one count of duty to stop at an accident resulting in personal injury/death. His bail was set at $20,000 with surety.

Police said both victims are still recovering in the hospital. The male victim, according to police, is currently in the ICU and is listed in stable condition.

Anyone who has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Tiverton Police Department Detective Division at (401) 625-6717.