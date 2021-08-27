Police: Man, 54, hit in head with bat during incident in Warren

WARREN, R.I. (WPRI) — Warren police are investigating an incident that sent a man to the hospital with serious injuries on Thursday.

Police said they responded to the intersection of Market and Sanders streets for reports of a disturbance between two men that possibly involved a knife.

Officers arrived to find the two men, ages 50 and 54, along with a juvenile.

The 54-year-old was on the ground after he was allegedly struck in the head by an aluminum bat, according to police. The man was taken to Rhode Island Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said a knife was also recovered at the scene.

No arrests have been made at this time and it’s unclear what led up to the incident. Police said it appears the two adults knew each other and the juvenile was known to at least one of the adults.