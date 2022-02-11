BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — An investigation into written threats of violence at Barrington High School last year has led to an arrest.

Barrington police say a minor has been charged with two counts of vandalism and one count of disorderly conduct.

On Dec. 13, a threat was found written in a girls’ bathroom, prompting an increased police presence at the school and eventually a switch to distance learning for the last few days before winter break.

“The Barrington Police Department takes threats of violence very seriously,” Chief Michael Correia said Friday. “There have been far too many violent attacks in schools across the country for us not to do so.”

Correia reminded students, parents and families that if they see something, they should say something immediately.

Tips can be submitted to Barrington police by calling (401) 437-3935 or their unrecorded anonymous tip line at (401) 437-3933. The school can also be reached at (401)-245-5000 ext. 1 or through the CrisisGo Barrington Public Schools Anonymous Tip Line.