BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for a man who reportedly tricked a 81-year-old woman into giving him $3,500.

Richard McDermott, 38, is wanted for obtaining money under false pretenses and exploitation of an elder.

The woman hired McDermott to renovate her bathroom and gave him a $3,500 deposit upfront for the work, according to police.

Police said McDermott cashed the check and stopped all communications with her.

Anyone who knows of McDermott’s whereabouts or believes they’re also a victim is urged to contact Bristol Police Detective Adam Clifford at (401) 253-6900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Tip 411.