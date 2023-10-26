BARRINGTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Barrington police are asking for the public’s help after a driver fled from a traffic stop early Thursday morning.

Police said after driving away, the driver crashed on Massasoit Avenue, then ran off in the area of Puritan Avenue and Meadowbrook Road.

The vehicle turned out to be stolen, according to police.

Warren police and a Providence K-9 unit responded to help with the search, but they were unable to find the suspect.

Anyone who lives in the area is asked to check their home security cameras for people who appear to be suspicious anytime after 2:45 a.m.