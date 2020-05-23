Police looking for driver involved in fatal hit and run

MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Middletown police are looking for the driver of a car that struck and killed a man who was on his bike Saturday evening.

Police and fire crews were called to the area of West Main Road at the entrance to Harbor Village just before 11:30 p.m. for a report of motor vehicle accident involving a bicycle.

When they arrived, they found a a 40-year-old man that had died as a result of his injuries. The vehicle involved was not at the scene.

According to witnesses, the driver struck the victim and continued to go south on West Main Road. The vehicle is described as being a sedan, possibly white.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Middletown Police Department.

The victim is not being identified at this time and the incident is still under investigation.