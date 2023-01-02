BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are searching for the driver of a truck seen on surveillance footage sideswiping a parked car without stopping in Bristol last week.

The car was parked in front of a home on Bay View Avenue Friday night when it was hit by what appears to be a Ford F250 of F350 hauling an empty flatbed trailer.

The driver didn’t stop and continued down the road toward Wood Street at full speed.

Anyone who can identify the vehicle is urged to contact the Bristol Police Department’s anonymous tip line by calling (401) 254-2229. Tips can also be submitted through the Tip411 app.