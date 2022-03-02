BRISTOL, R.I. (WPRI) — Anyone who lives in the area of Naomi Street in Bristol has been ordered to shelter in place as police respond to an incident at a home there.

Police said they were called to 25 Naomi St. just after 1 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a domestic argument.

As the fight escalated, two men left the home, according to police, but a 60-year-old stayed inside, where there are multiple firearms.

Police said they’ve been unable to make contact with the man so far.

No shots have been fired.

Mt. Hope High School will be dismissed at normal time with assistance from police. They asked parents who are picking up their kids to avoid Naomi Street.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as we work to learn more.