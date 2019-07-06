Police: Man, 18, shot with pellet gun, stabbed in Newport

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — An 18-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after being shot and stabbed near a Newport apartment complex Friday evening.

According to Lt. Michael Naylor, the victim approached officers patrolling near the Festival Field Apartments saying he had just been shot.

First responders transported the man – who was bleeding heavily from his chest – to Rhode Island Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

During their investigation, police learned the victim was shot with a pellet gun and stabbed with a knife.

Naylor said they were able to quickly identify the suspect – J-Sean Murphy – and arrested him at a residence in the nearby Park Holm neighborhood.

Murphy is being charged with felony assault.