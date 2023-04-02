PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — A woman died Sunday after crashing into a house on Anthony Road in Portsmouth.

Police said that they responded to the scene around 11:00 a.m. Sunday morning and observed significant damage to both the house and car.

Police were able to remove the woman from the car and transported her to Newport Hospital where she later died. Police said she was the only person in the car.

Residents were in the home at the time of the crash but were not injured.

Portsmouth detectives and members of the accident reconstruction unit are now investigating the crash.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the car had been traveling north on Anthony Road when it left the roadway and struck the side of the house.