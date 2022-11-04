TIVERTON, R.I. (WPRI) — Police are investigating after a Tiverton woman fell victim to a child kidnapping scam.

Officers rushed to the Walgreens on Main Road for a reported kidnapping Friday.

Police said the woman told officers she’d received a phone call from a man who told her that her child had been kidnapped by drug dealers in the store parking lot.

The caller then demanded money from the woman in exchange for the safe return of her child.

The officers quickly confirmed the woman’s child was safe at school, according to police.

Investigators later learned a similar incident was recently reported in Dighton.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Anyone who receives a similar phone call is urged to notify the Tiverton Police Department at (401) 625-6717.