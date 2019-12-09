Police investigate threat at Portsmouth High School, no imminent danger

PORTSMOUTH, R.I. (WPRI) — Police say there is no imminent danger after investigating a tip that a Portsmouth High School student allegedly made a threat against the school.

Principal Joseph Amaral sent out emails to parents Sunday night updating them on the situation. He says there will be a police presence on campus Monday, but stressed it is protocol only to “reassure students’ safety.”

Amaral went on to thank the students, teachers and parents who quickly reacted and alerted authorities. He said, “It is because of this vigilance that actions can be taken to keep our school community safe.”