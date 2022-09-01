MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Police departments across Newport County will be cracking down on impaired driving this Labor Day weekend.

The Middletown, Newport, Portsmouth, Jamestown, Tiverton and Little Compton police departments, as well as the Rhode Island State Police, are ramping up DUI patrols for the three-day weekend beginning Thursday.

The additional patrols will continue through Tuesday.

The goal of the campaign, according to police, is to educate the public about the dangers of driving under the influence and reduce the number of crashes caused by impaired drivers.

The Providence Police Department is lending its Breath Alcohol Testing (BAT) Mobile Unit and drug recognition experts to the cause so officers can further evaluate drivers believed to be intoxicated.

The BAT Mobile Unit will also allow officers to process DUI arrests from a centralized location.

Drivers should expect to see a strong police presence across Newport County throughout the holiday weekend.

Police also encourage other drivers to call 911 if they see someone driving aggressively or erratically.